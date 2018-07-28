Vehicle owners often overpay, sometimes by hundreds of dollars, to solve problems they could easily fix themselves. We are not talking about under-the-hood projects that will get your hands black with grease. Here are five no-brainers to save money while keeping your car running and looking sharp.
Buy replacement key fobs online
Remote-control car key fobs are handy, until you lose one. Dealerships charge exorbitant prices for replacement fobs — $234 for a 2016 model. If you buy a fob on eBay Motors instead, you could pay as little as $20, depending on the key, and it might cost about $100 for a mobile locksmith to program it.
Find a mobile paintless dent remover
You backed into the garbage can, leaving an ugly dent in your car. A body shop would easily charge $700 for the fix. But if the paint isn’t broken, a mobile paintless dent repair technician can massage it back into shape for about $150. Find a highly rated technician on Yelp and text pictures of the dent to see whether it’s doable.
Touch up — don’t repaint — scratches
A body shop will want to repaint an entire car panel that’s been scratched to make sure the color matches. But with a steady hand, an artist’s brush and some patience, you can do the job yourself, touching up scrapes, scratches and pitting. You can buy a kit that matches your car’s paint and provides everything you need to make many blemishes disappear. Prices range from $10 for paint pens to over $50 for premium touch-up kits.
Buy replacement parts online
You can buy auto parts for a fraction of the price via eBay or another online retailer and have a mechanic install them. But don’t pick the cheapest option. “Make sure you’re buying a reputable brand,” said Greg Kopf, brand ambassador for CARiD, an online auto parts retailer. You may even be able to buy the same part the dealership sells at a reduced cost.
Clear foggy headlights yourself
YouTube videos show foggy headlights rubbed clear with toothpaste as a buffing compound — a quick $2 fix. “I’ve never tried it myself,” said Kopf, who suggests buying a headlight-clearing kit. You can find these online for about $20. Or, he says, buying and replacing the headlight assembly costs a bit more, but installation is simple.
NerdWallet
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.