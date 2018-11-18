Lean toward the over in Rams vs. Chiefs

In the NFL’s game of the season to date, the Chiefs and Rams meet in Los Angeles in a battle of explosive 9-1 teams averaging 6.95 and 6.91 yards per play, respectively. The game, which was moved from Mexico City because of poor field conditions, marks only the fifth time since 1970 that two teams with one loss or fewer have met this late in the season. The over/under for the game is an NFL-record 63½ points.

Texans going for seventh straight win

In the “other” game of the week involving two division leaders, the AFC South’s Texans travel to the NFC East’s Redskins looking for a seventh consecutive win after opening the season 0-3. Washington leads its division by two games and has forced a turnover in a league-high 13 consecutive games. Houston’s J.J. Watt has nine sacks in the past seven games, while DeAndre Hopkins has five TDs in the past four games.

Eagles’ run ‘D’ limps into New Orleans

The Eagles are 4-5 and coming off a third consecutive home loss in which they gave up 171 rushing yards to Dallas. Now they get a Saints team that’s averaging a league-best 6.4 yards per carry, has won eight in a row and has Drew Brees working in tandem with a running game featuring Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. Carson Wentz has completed 70 percent or more of his passes in a team-record four straight games during which the Eagles are 2-2.

Ravens host Bengals at a franchise tipping point

A loss to Cincinnati would drop Baltimore to 4-6, lower its chances of making the playoffs to 7.7 percent and increase the likelihood that John Harbaugh gets fired and the franchise rebuilds around someone other than Joe Flacco. On the other hand, a win over a Bengals team that fired its defensive coordinator on Monday would increase the Ravens’ chances of ending a three-year playoff drought to 43 percent.

Titans and Colts both riding streaks

Tennessee (5-4) has back-to-back wins over Dallas and New England, and has won six consecutive AFC South games. The Colts (4-5) have won three straight and host a Titans team that is 0-9 against quarterback Andrew Luck. Luck has thrown at least one touchdown pass in a league-high 32 straight games, including at least three TDs in six straight games. Tennessee counters with the No. 1-ranked scoring defense (16.8).

PREDICTION OF THE WEEK

A new streak has begun! After an 0-8 start, the POTW has won two straight thanks to the Browns’ beatdown of Atlanta in Cleveland. This week: Jacksonville (3-6), the most disappointing team in the league, will upset a 6-2-1 Steelers team that’s looking too comfortable without Le’Veon Bell. Last year, the Jags intercepted Ben Roethlisberger six times while beating Pittsburgh during the regular season and in the playoffs.

