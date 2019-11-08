“Radio Christmas”: After her radio station closes for repairs during the holidays, a Philadelphia D.J. (Keshia Knight Pulliam) must broadcast from festive Bethlehem, Pa., where she works to solve a local mystery — and meets a handsome divorcé (Michael Xavier) and his matchmaking daughter. (Lifetime, Nov. 10):

“Write Before Christmas”: Dumped by her boyfriend, Jessica (Torrey DeVitto) decides to send Christmas cards to the most important people in her life, and unexpectedly affects each recipient in a major way. Chad Michael Murray co-stars. (Hallmark Channel, Nov. 17)

“The Knight Before Christmas”: Vanessa Hudgens stars in a “Kate & Leopold”-esque tale about a jaded science teacher who connects with a medieval knight (Josh Whitehouse) magically transported to the present day. (Netflix, Nov. 21)

“Christmas Town”: Candace Cameron Bure, who has starred in Hallmark’s highest-rated Christmas movie for four years running, plays a woman who leaves Boston for a new life, but rethinks everything after an unexpected stopover in a holiday-obsessed village. (Hallmark Channel, Dec. 1)

“Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas”: Jess (Aisha Dee) goes on a perfect first date, only to “ghost” the guy when she dies in a car accident on her way home. With the help of her best friend (Kimiko Glenn), she must learn to ascend to the afterlife in this more-fun-than-it-sounds dark comedy that counts Lisa Kudrow among the executive producers. (Freeform)

