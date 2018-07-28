Five more for the Hall?
Here is a comparison between Jack Morris, soon-to-be Hall of Famer, and five other outstanding pitchers from the 1980s-90s who are not in the Hall. The pitchers are ranked top to bottom by their JAWS (Jaffe WAR, developed by sabermetrician Jay Jaffe) number, which is the average between their career WAR and peak WAR (their best seven seasons). They are also listed with their all-time JAWS rank among starting pitchers. You’ll see that Morris is at the bottom of this group in JAWS. Some of his traditional stats, however, show why he made it to Cooperstown, N.Y.
Pitcher Career WAR Peak WAR JAWS (rank) Years W L ERA IP BB SO
David Cone 62.4 43.5 52.9 (63) 17 194 126 3.46 2898.2 1137 2668
Bret Saberhagen 59 43.3 51.1 (69) 16 167 117 3.34 2562.2 471 1715
Dave Stieb 56.7 44.6 50.7 (71) 16 176 137 3.44 2895.1 1034 1669
Orel Hershiser 56.3 40.1 48.2 (82) 18 204 150 3.48 3130.1 1007 2014
Dennis Martinez 49 33.4 41.2 (137) 23 245 193 3.70 3999.2 1165 2149
Jack Morris 43.9 32.7 38.3 (165) 18 254 186 3.90 3824 1390 2478
