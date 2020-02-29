Five Games to Circle

Sunday, March 15

6 p.m. vs. N.Y. Red Bulls (FS1)

• Allianz Field’s second home opener is against the other N.Y. team after NYCFC opened the new stadium last April 13. By that day this year, United will have played four consecutive home games.

Sunday, July 5

8 p.m. at Seattle (FS1)

• Loons captain Ozzie Alonso goes home to where he played 10 seasons for the defending MLS Cup champion Sounders, in a nationally televised game on a holiday weekend.

Sunday, July 12

5 p.m. vs. LAFC (ESPN)

• Winners of last season’s Supporters’ Shield make its only visit to Allianz Field. With last season’s league-leading scorer Carlos Vela, pictured, the team has won 37 games in its first two MLS seasons but was knocked out of the playoffs both times.

Sunday, August 9

2 p.m. vs. Atlanta (Ch. 5)

• The Loons meet the 2018 MLS Cup champions in their only ABC game this season. Atlanta defeated Minnesota twice at home last season, including a U.S. Open Cup final victory in late August.

Sunday, October 4

3:30 p.m. vs. Houston (FSN)

• United plays a “Decision Day” regular-season finale at home for the first time in four MLS seasons, this time in a reunion with former Loons Darwin Quintero and Christian Ramirez.