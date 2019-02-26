Three Minnesota men's teams and two women's teams have qualified for the 64-team fields in the NCAA Division III basketball touranents, which start Friday.
St. John's will host a four-team regional this weekend, with the Johnnies playing host to the University of Northwestern at 7:30 p.m. St. Thomas plays Wisconsin-LaCrosse in Omaha at 5:30 p.m
In the women's field, Ripon Collge plays at St. Thomas at 8 p.m. Friday and Bethany Lutheran of Mankato plays at Wartburg College, also at 8 p.m. Friday.
Winners advance to second-round games on Saturday.
The entire men's field is here and the women's field is here.
Games will be available live on the web. Links will be available here.
Five Minnesota colleges get bids to NCAA Division III basketball tournaments
