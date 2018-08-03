Memorable 3M Championship moments

Chi Chi does the cha-cha (1993): Ever the entertainer, Chi Chi Rodriguez was the tournament’s marquee name when it debuted as the Burnet Senior Classic at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. Rodriguez delivered, much to the relief of tournament organizers. He lit up the leaderboard as much as his brightly colored straw hat, shooting a Sunday 65 to win by two shots.

Viva Vicente! (1996): A true underdog story, not quite out of nowhere. Vicente Fernandez won all over the world during his pro golf career but not enough to automatically be entered in events after turning 50. He played in the Burnet Senior Classic only after making it out of the Monday qualifier, then shot 69-68-68 to collect the $187,500 winner’s check.

All Hale (2002): Hale Irwin drained a 10-foot par putt to cap a bogey-free 68 and win his third 3M Championship, by three shots over Hubert Green. Irwin is the event’s only three-time winner, and his $1,248,993 in earnings is the most by any player.

The eagle has landed (2009): With son Stefan on the bag as caddie, Bernhard Langer won the first of his two 3M Championships when he holed a 20-foot chip for eagle on 18 to beat Andy Bean by a stroke. It was Langer’s fourth victory of the 2009 season.

Frost gets hot (2010): After nearly an inch of rain fell at TPC Twin Cities before the final round, players feasted on the pillow-soft greens, no one more than David Frost. He blitzed the tournament with a record 11-under 61 on Sunday, finishing at 25 under to top Mark Calcavecchia by a whopping seven shots.

BRIAN STENSAAS