Five games in 2020 with something extra

• The Loons will face former teammates Darwin Quintero and Christian Ramirez for the first time April 15 in Houston. They’ll meet again at Allianz Field in a regular season-ending Oct. 4 Decision Day game at 3:30 p.m.

• Defending MLS Cup champion Seattle makes its only Allianz Field visit August 16 in a 6 p.m. game on FS1.

• Loons’ 2019 Defender of the Year Ike Opara returns to Sporting K.C. on April 25 and captain Ozzie Alonso goes back to Seattle July 5.

• United plays a Memorial Day weekend game at Allianz Field at 7 p.m. on May 23 against Portland.

• On May 9 the Loons play at Orlando City, where coach Adrian Heath once coached.