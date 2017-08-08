Gallery: Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) handed the ball off to a young fan after he caught a pop fly hit by Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Keon Broxton (23) to end the top of the eighth inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario (20) celebrated with Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) after scoring on a triple by Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) in the seventh inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Adalberto Mejia (49) was pulled from the game after suffering an injury in the fourth inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer (7) connected with the ball in the third inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins manger Paul Molitor and Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) watched from the dugout in the second inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer (7) talked with Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Adalberto Mejia (49) on the way back to the mound after Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina (9) hit a double in the second inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer (7) talked with Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia (3) after stealing second base in the first inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) talked with Minnesota Twins third base coach Gene Glynn (13) at third after advancing on a single by Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer (7) in the first inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) ran to third on a single by Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer (7) in the first inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer (7) talked with Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina (9) at the plate as he went to bat in the first inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer (7) checked Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Domingo Santana (16) with a throw to first in the first inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario (20) went to grab a pop fly hit by Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun (8) to get the out as Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) covered him in the first inning.

Gallery: Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Matt Garza (22) was pulled from the game after Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario (20) hit a home run, Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) hit a grand slam, and Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) hit a home run in the fourth inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) celebrated with his teammates in the dugout after hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) celebrated at home plate with Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) after hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning.

Max Kepler had hit just one home run since July 3. Eddie Rosario had only two homers since June 26. Brian Dozier had 137 career home runs, but none came with the bases loaded.

So you can’t really say anyone saw this coming.

Kepler and Rosario both homered — not once, but twice apiece — while Dozier smashed an opposite-field grand slam Tuesday night, and the Twins erupted to beat Milwaukee 11-4, their third victory in a row.

The five home runs in the first five innings, or one short of the Twins’ season high, gave them a sweep of their two-game mini-series with the Brewers, with two more games coming Wednesday and Thursday at Miller Park.

The Twins are within one game of .500 at 55-56 and within 1½ games of the second wild-card spot in the American League.

But there was a dark cloud hovering over this night, too. Adalberto Mejia, the lefthanded rookie who had steadily improved since returning to the team in June, threw a strike past Keon Broxton in the fourth inning, then shook the fingers on his pitching hand and motioned for teammate Miguel Sano to summon the trainer. Mejia was quickly pulled from the game, and underwent a series of tests in the team’s medical rooms.

Brian Dozier blasted a grand slam against the Brewers on Tuesday, part of a six-run fourth inning for the Twins at Target Field.

The verdict: Mejia had experienced pain in his upper arm, the team said, and would require more extensive testing.

Mejia wasn’t particularly sharp on this night, surrendering hits in all four innings. But the Brewers had scored only one run when he left the game, on a successful squeeze bunt in the second inning by Broxton, the first squeeze the Twins had allowed in more than a year. Mejia was also charged with two more runs when reliever Tyler Duffey gave up an RBI groundout to Jonathan Villa and a double by Domingo Santana.

Any angst about Mejia’s condition, though, quickly faded for a large Target Field crowd by the Twins’ hitting fireworks. Kepler smacked a two-run shot onto the plaza in right. Rosario crushed a shot to straightaway center field. Dozier, who hadn’t hit a homer with even two runners on base since last Sept. 2, connected on an opposite-field grand slam in the fifth, and Kepler followed with a back-to-back shot even deeper to right.

All those homers came off former Twins righthander Matt Garza, who allowed eight runs while recording just 10 outs, ballooning his ERA from 3.68 to 4.34.

And Rosario just added to the fun with his second homer of the night, the third time in his career he’s done that.

Duffey pitched the fifth inning as well, before recently recalled Dillon Gee closed the game out by pitching four shutout innings for his first career save.