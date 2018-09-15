Moving comes with a long, expensive to-do list. A local move from a three-bedroom house ranges from $400 to $1,000, according to HomeAdvisor's True Cost Guide. Preparing for moving costs can help ease the strain. Consider these less-obvious expenses.

Peak surcharges

Many moving and truck-rental companies raise rates during busy times like summer and weekends. If you have the flexibility, relocate in an off-peak period to save money.

Packing materials and equipment

Buying items like boxes, bubble wrap and packing tape can add up. For example, U-Haul sells large moving boxes for $1.63 to $1.99 each, depending on how many you buy. Be realistic about the number you need to avoid costly miscalculations. If your movers don't provide items you will need to safely transport your belongings them, or you aren't hiring professionals, renting or borrowing is more affordable than buying.

Excess cargo

The more stuff you schlep, the more you will pay. Movers usually factor the number and weight of items into the bill. Expect additional fees for valuable or large items like pianos that require extra time, space or labor. Hauling everything yourself? A bigger load can require a larger vehicle or more gas-guzzling trips. To save money, donate or sell what you can before you move.

Utilities

Watch for deposits, taxes and connection and installation fees when setting up utilities at your new address. These could range from $10 to $200 or more. Ask power, internet and other service providers about charges in advance.

Storage

If you can't immediately move your possessions into your new home, you might have to rent a self-storage unit. Costs vary by size and location. Public Storage units in Austin, Texas, for example, range from about $30 to $300 per month. The less time and space you need, the less expensive the unit.

nerdwallet