Congress created the Federal Reserve in 1913 to maintain economic and financial stability throughout the country, but its wide-ranging mission can be confusing. Here are five common misconceptions about what the U.S. central bank does, and why they are false.

The Fed jacks up mortgage, and student loan rates

Long-term home loans are most notably dictated by market-driven factors, such as the 10-year Treasury yield. Interest rates on student loans are mandated by Congress, specifically the Department of Education. And if you take out a student loan from a private lender, that is most likely determined by your credit score.

The Fed acts with no oversight or supervision

The Fed is audited, and it has considerable oversight, even though it is technically independent from Congress. The regional Fed Reserve banks are audited annually by an independent public-accounting firm. The board of governors is also audited. The Fed is required by law to report semiannually to both the House of Representatives and Senate on economic and monetary policy developments.

The Fed prints money

Coins come from the U.S. Mint, and paper currency is produced at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. The Treasury Department oversees both entities. But the Fed does have a hand in circulating that currency. First, it distributes that money to banks. Second, it can choose to take bills directly out of circulation when they appear to be too old or worn out — or even counterfeit, according to the St. Louis Fed.

The Fed is funded with taxpayer money

The Fed doesn't receive funding from Congress, according to the board of governors. Instead of taxes, the Fed instead draws its income primarily from the interest it receives on government securities and Treasuries that it purchases through those open-market operations. Other sources include interest on its investments in foreign currencies, interest on loans to depository institutions, and fees for services.

The Fed acts with only Wall Street in mind

It is a fear that many have had, especially since the big bank bailouts during the financial crisis. While the New York Fed's president has a permanent voting position on the Federal Open Marks Committee, the governing entity also includes presidents of five other regional Fed banks and the board of governors. All 12 Fed bank presidents attend each meeting.

