Some of these aren't perfect, but here are five coaching hires that are working so far:

1. Joe Moorhead, Mississippi St. (3-0):

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents 150-26. Next: a not-so-easy-anymore trip to 3-0 Kentucky.

2. Josh Heupel, Central Florida (2-0):

Coach inherited a solid roster that Scott Frost left behind, and he hasn't faltered.

3. Mario Cristobal, Oregon (3-0):

The Ducks have only played cupcakes so far. Stanford on Saturday will tell us a lot more about Cristobal's squad.

4. Herm Edwards, Arizona State (2-1):

Tough loss to San Diego State, but ASU's win over Michigan State forced his many critics eat crow.

5. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M (2-1):

His Aggies played Clemson tight. Now, it's Alabama on Saturday. Time to earn that big money deal.

Randy Johnson