Some of these aren't perfect, but here are five coaching hires that are working so far:
1. Joe Moorhead, Mississippi St. (3-0):
The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents 150-26. Next: a not-so-easy-anymore trip to 3-0 Kentucky.
2. Josh Heupel, Central Florida (2-0):
Coach inherited a solid roster that Scott Frost left behind, and he hasn't faltered.
3. Mario Cristobal, Oregon (3-0):
The Ducks have only played cupcakes so far. Stanford on Saturday will tell us a lot more about Cristobal's squad.
4. Herm Edwards, Arizona State (2-1):
Tough loss to San Diego State, but ASU's win over Michigan State forced his many critics eat crow.
5. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M (2-1):
His Aggies played Clemson tight. Now, it's Alabama on Saturday. Time to earn that big money deal.
Randy Johnson
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.