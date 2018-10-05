KICKING TO SUCCESS

Five college football kickers with ties to high school in Minnesota or Iowa who trained at the Special Teams Football Academy.

Mac Brown, St. Thomas Academy: punter at Ole Miss

Patrick LeCorre, Edina: kickoff specialist and punter at Ball State

Alex Probert, Andover: kicker at Liberty University

Miguel Recinos, Mason City (Iowa): kicker at Iowa

Grant Ryerse, East Ridge: backup kicker at Minnesota