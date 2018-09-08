CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick sank a 40-foot putt for birdie on the 18th to end the European Masters third round on Saturday with a two-shot lead.
The 24-year-old Englishman had five birdies and an eagle in a 7-under 63 for a 14-under total of 196, two ahead of France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera (64).
Doug Ghim, the American former top-ranked amateur, had a 67 to join a five-man group on 10 under, including Ashun Wu of China who fired a second straight 65.
Matching Fitzpatrick's 63, Gavin Green of Malaysia moved to 9 under.
Overnight leader Hideto Tanihara of Japan is six shots behind Fitzpatrick after a 1-over 71. Only two players on the leaderboard top 20 failed to break par on a sun-soaked 6,848-yard course in the thin Swiss Alps air.
