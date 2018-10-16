MADISON, Wis. — With majority control of the Wisconsin Senate at stake, the current Republican and Democratic leaders are sparring over whether a GOP candidate once appeared drunk on the floor of the state Assembly.

Republican Rep. Dale Kooyenga is running to replace GOP Sen. Leah Vukmir for a seat representing suburban Milwaukee. Groups opposing him have been running digital ads and sending mailers alleging that he once appeared drunk during debate in the Assembly.

Lawmakers on the night in question in 2015 had drinks together at a bar across the street while the Capitol was evacuated for a bomb threat.

Democratic Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling said Tuesday that it's a "fact" Kooyenga appeared drunk. Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald calls attacking Kooyenga on that issue is "about the dirtiest kind of politics."