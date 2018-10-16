MADISON, Wis. — Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Tuesday he doesn't know if there's enough support among GOP senators to pass a bill guaranteeing insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions in Wisconsin.

The issue is playing a major role in the state's races for governor and U.S. Senate. Republican Gov. Scott Walker has promised that as long as he's governor, people with pre-existing conditions will be covered in Wisconsin. But Walker also supports repealing the federal Affordable Care Act law that includes the guarantee, and he authorized Wisconsin to join a multi-state federal lawsuit seeking to overturn it.

Walker has said that if the law is repealed, he would call a special session of the Legislature "in a heartbeat" to pass a state law guaranteeing coverage of pre-existing conditions. He called for the Legislature to back such legislation this year, and although the Assembly passed it, it died in the Senate. Democrats opposed it because it would allow insurance companies to charge more if a patient had a gap in coverage.

Fitzgerald, speaking to reporters after a Wispolitics.com event Tuesday, said he didn't know if there was enough support to pass it now. Republicans control the Senate 18-15.

"I wouldn't rule it out, because obviously it's generated a lot of heat during this campaign and the election cycle," Fitzgerald said. "But I know I've got members that probably are not on board, which is one of the reasons that it wasn't something that we tackled at the end of session."

He said lawmakers did not like the bill because it would be a mandate.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers supports the federal law and has made Walker's opposition to it a central part of his campaign. Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin also supports the federal law while her challenger, Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir, wants to repeal it. Like Walker, Vukmir has said she supports putting in place an insurance protection in state law for people with pre-existing conditions.

Democrats have assailed Walker and Vukmir on the issue. Walker on Monday insisted that for him the issue is personal, noting that his mother is a cancer survivor, his wife has diabetes and his brother has a heart condition.

But to enact a state protection, it would have to pass the Legislature.