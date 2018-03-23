MADISON, Wis. — Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says an Assembly bill that would expand background checks on long-gun buyers is all but dead.

The Assembly passed a bill Thursday that would require the state Department of Justice to conduct background checks on long-gun purchasers. The DOJ currently performs background checks on handgun purchases while the federal government conducts checks on long-gun buyers.

The Senate wrapped up its regular two-year session on Tuesday. Asked by reporters Friday if the body would reconvene to take up the background check bill, Fitzgerald said he doesn't see the bill moving forward.

Assembly Democrats predicted on the floor Thursday that Fitzgerald would never take up the bill and it was really just meant to give Assembly Republicans campaign talking points.