MORAGA, Calif. — Malik Fitts scored 27 points as Saint Mary's romped past Portland 86-64 on Thursday night.
Jordan Ford added 21 points for the Gaels (19-4, 6-2 West Coast Conference), who shot 53% and hit 18 3-pointers to to win their fourth consecutive game.
In addition to the season high for 3s on 40 attempts, Saint Mary's had a season best with 23 assists on 32 baskets.
Tahirou Diabate had 18 points and four blocks for the Pilots (9-14, 1-7), who have now lost six consecutive games. Isaiah White added 17 points.
Saint Mary's faces Brigham Young on the road on Saturday. Portland plays Santa Clara at home on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media Talk about Bonanzaville! $345 Rolex that could be worth $700K is talk of 'Antiques Roadshow' in N.D.
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media Talk about Bonanzaville! $345 Rolex that could be worth $700K is talk of 'Antiques Roadshow' in N.D.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Milwaukee hosts Denver following Middleton's 51-point showing
Denver Nuggets (33-15, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (41-6, first in the Eastern Conference)Milwaukee; Friday, 9 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the…
Wolves
Minnesota takes on Los Angeles, looks to break 10-game slide
Minnesota Timberwolves (15-32, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33-15, third in the Western Conference)Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Minnesota…
Vikings
The glitz of Super Bowl heads to a blue-collar part of Miami
Rashad Fenton used to work at Hard Rock Stadium.
Wolves
Nikola Jokic carries short-handed Nuggets past Jazz 106-100
Nikola Jokic is raising another aspect of his game — his voice.
Vikings
How to bet on the Super Bowl as legal sport betting spreads
With legal sports betting continuing to spread in the U.S., this year's Super Bowl is likely to be among the most wagered-on championship games ever.