MORAGA, Calif. — Malik Fitts had 18 points as Saint Mary's topped San Francisco 58-48 on Thursday night.
Tanner Krebs had five steals for Saint Mary's (17-4, 4-2 West Coast Conference). Tommy Kuhse added seven of the Gaels' 11 assists.
Jordan Ford, the Gaels' leading scorer at 22 points per game, went 0 for 9 from the floor but made eight of 11 free throws.
Jamaree Bouyea had 19 points for the Dons (14-7, 3-3). Charles Minlend and Josh Kunen added seven rebounds each.
The Gaels swept the season series. Saint Mary's defeated San Francisco 69-58 on Jan. 2.
Saint Mary's plays at Loyola Marymount on Saturday. San Francisco matches up against Brigham Young at home on Saturday.
