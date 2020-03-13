For personal trainer Aaron Boike, March was supposed to be the start of his fitness firm’s busy season.

Instead, he is bracing himself and the team of trainers he manages for a drop in customers. Already one client this week had to cancel a training session because of possible exposure to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“There’s just a lot of fear all of a sudden and it’s gone from something that we really didn’t think that we had to worry about in Minnesota to OK it’s definitely going to be something we have to worry about,” said Boike, head of 3Click Mobile Fitness. “It’s just a matter of time.”

Twin Cities fitness workers, as well as hairstylists and massage therapists find themselves in an up close battle to keep their clients and themselves safe amid rapidly shifting public health advice as the coronavirus outbreak intensifies.

Many salons and gyms have ramped up cleaning efforts, added extra sanitation supplies for guests and reached out to reassure customers their establishments are safe.

On Friday morning, Morgan Luzier, co-founder of Balance Fitness Studio in south Minneapolis, e-mailed clients telling them that if they didn’t feel comfortable attending group classes, she could travel to them or they could go to the studio for private training sessions.

Karen Saklad cleaned scanners phone and keyboard in the pro shop at Life Time Fitness. She used Purell surface disinfectant more frequently on surfaces around the club. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com Wednesday, March 11, 2020 Workers at Life Time Fitness used Purell surface disinfectant more frequently on surfaces around the club.

“I think it’s important for people to keep their routine and keep working out when they are in a stressful situation,” Luzier said. “I want to be able to meet people where they are at.”

Manuel Villarreal, manager and stylist at Denny Kemp Salon Spa in northeast Minneapolis, said his salon is prepared by doing extra cleaning of surfaces and high-traffic areas, he said.

“I don’t want to alarm anybody more than they are,” Villarreal said, noting spas already followed strict cleanliness regulations. “It’s serious stuff so you just got to be smart and follow those rules [and recommendations].”

Business at the shop has been normal, though the salon has told clients not to come in if they feel sick.

“We’ll see you in a couple weeks. It’s not the end of the world,” Villarreal joked.

Worry over the spread of the coronavirus outbreak reached new heights after the World Health Organization declared the virus a “pandemic” earlier this week and U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a rare prime-time address to the nation to assuage fears.

In the battle to ebb the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have suggested community interventions including “social distancing,” which the group defined as staying out of places where people gather, avoiding local public transportation, and maintaining distance of about 6 feet from others.

“I think it is safe to go to the gym and people need to carry on that part of their life,” said Dr. Mark Sannes, an infectious disease physician at Park Nicollet Clinic and Specialty Center, in an interview Thursday afternoon. “That said, one of the things that has come up consistently over the last couple of days is how do you do things like that with this concept of social distancing being a part of how you go about your business.”

For people who want to go to the gym, Sannes suggested to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, space yourself further from people who are coughing or sneezing, and stay home if you feel sick. Gym owners could also consider encouraging distancing for instance by spacing out people or machines in classes, he said. At spas, Sannes suggested making sure surfaces like massage tables are wiped down before you are serviced. Sannes said he thought hair salons were low-risk settings other than the potential risk associated with the proximity to people.

Sannes pointed out that as of Thursday, the nine confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota involved people who were infected while traveling or who were infected through contact with others who had traveled. As of yet, Minnesota has not identified community-spread coronavirus cases or cases of transmission from one person to another that was spread within the state, but that could change.

“In the meantime, it really becomes an individual risk tolerance similar to what travel looks like,” Sannes said.

Many larger fitness and beauty chains and centers are not taking any chances by instituting rigorous cleaning protocols in the wake of the virus outbreak.

Chanhassen-based Life Time, which has more than 150 health clubs across the United States and Canada and close to 30 locations in the metro area, has added up to eight additional hours of continuous cleaning a day at some of their busiest clubs sanitizing everything from finger scanners and dumbbells to water fountain push bars and hair dry handles. The fitness company has tapped not only its facility operations staff for cleaning duties but also other employees like personal trainers when they have free time.

Natalie Bushaw, a spokeswoman for Life Time said as of Friday, the company was seeing “minimal impact in our clubs” in terms of club visits.

Caitlin Tvrdik, a spokeswoman for Lift Brands Inc., the Chanhassen parent company of Snap Fitness and Steele Fitness, also said her company had not seen a trend in membership cancellations or gym usage “outside the norm at this time,” but the organization was sending response recommendations to franchisees asking them to wipe down equipment and surfaces like doorknobs more regularly with alcohol-based wipes or solution.

In a blog post that was also sent to customers, JUUT Salon Spa said it has added additional cleaning and sanitizing material to “high-traffic areas” as well as increased disinfecting of shared space and the availability of hand sanitizer at check-in and throughout salons.

Boike of 3Click Mobile Fitness said despite the uncertainty he is hopeful that his business will be able to weather the storm since his personal trainers often do one-on-one sessions with people at their homes or condo or apartment gyms.

“It definitely serves to our advantage that if people are not going to be at the gym then they do have the option to have us come to their home and keep with their fitness routine without having to leave where they are comfortable with,” he said.

