Google's deal to buy Fitbit will help it compete with health tech companies. But the deal also helps Google build out its own hardware line.
Google has historically been a late bloomer when it comes to hardware. The company's own phone did not debut until 2016 and does not sell well compared to rivals.
But Fitbit has a well-known brand that will lend Google credibility as it creates its own wearable.
Google has been through a similar merger before, with smart home company Nest. Google recently rebranded its home products under the Nest name.
