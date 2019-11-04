FIT TO BE UNTIED

The past seven times the Vikings have lost on a field goal with no time left in regulation, the kick has come with the score tied:

Date, opponent Final Kicker, distance

Nov. 3, 2019, at Kansas City 26-23 Harrison Butker, 44

Nov. 24, 2016, at Detroit 16-13 Matt Prater, 40

Dec. 4, 2011, vs. Denver 35-32 Matt Prater, 23

Dec. 24, 2004, vs. Green Bay 34-31 Ryan Longwell, 29

Nov. 14, 2004, at Green Bay 34-31 Ryan Longwell, 33

Dec. 24, 1995, at Cincinnati 27-24 Doug Pelfrey, 51

Oct. 14, 1984, at L.A. Raiders 23-20 Chris Bahr, 20