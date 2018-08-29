Today’s trophy tales

Don Holton, Minneapolis • 29-inch walleye • Lac Seul Reservoir (Ontario)

Don Holton has been fishing for more than eight decades. For 25 of those years, he’s been going to Lac Seul Reservoir, which is north of Dryden, Ontario. Fishing with two of his sons and using a jig and minnow, Holton caught (and released) this personal best.

Calm and collected

Rue Beasley.

Six-year old Rue Beasley, of Maple Grove, caught this 19½-inch smallmouth bass last week on her third cast on Lake Minnewaska. Using a shiner minnow, she got the fish close enough for her father, Tim, to net.

Bass in the BWCA

Laura Mollenhoff.

Laura Mollenhoff, of Waite Park, Minn., caught this 20-inch, 5-pound smallmouth bass on White Iron Lake (just outside of Ely, Minn.) last week. She used a night crawler.

