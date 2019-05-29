Most anglers have gear they don’t need or don’t use very often. The boy or girl down the street might have a different problem: They might have no fishing gear and perhaps no one to take them fishing. Resolve both issues: Pass your unwanted gear forward, and on Take-A-Kid Fishing Weekend, June 7-9, rig a rod, buy some bait and share shore-fishing time with a youngster. If your guest is under 15 years old, you don’t even need a license.

Dennis Anderson