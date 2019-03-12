HONG KONG — Police say a search is on for crew members from a fishing boat that collided with an oil tanker in waters off Hong Kong.
Hong Kong police say the fishing boat sank after the Tuesday morning collision. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were on board the fishing boat and how many are missing.
Police say all 13 crew members on the Chinese-registered oil tanker are safe.
The collision happened southeast of Hong Kong's Lamma Island. In January, at least one crew member died in a fire on a Vietnam-registered oil tanker as it prepared to refuel off the same island.
