MANASQUAN, N.J. — Six sport fishermen had some competition as they tried to catch mako sharks for a tournament off the New Jersey shore.
Capt. Jeff Crilly tells the Asbury Park Press they were fishing about 30 miles (48 kilometers) off Manasquan Inlet when a great white shark surfaced and grabbed their bag of bait hanging off the back of their boat Monday. Crilly estimates the shark was 16- to 18-feet long (4- to 5-meters), or more than half the size of their boat.
All the crew could do was watch and videotape the encounter before the great white swam off with the bait.
Crilly says they've fished for sharks a lot, but they've "never seen anything like that."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Georgia jailer tied to Norse white supremacist group resigns
A Georgia jailer has resigned after liberal activists uncovered his leadership of a religious group with white supremacist ties.
National
Phoenix police chief promises change amid civil rights claim
Police Chief Jeri Williams promised change in her department after being booed by some of hundreds of people gathered to discuss a videotaped police encounter that has caused a national outcry.
Variety
$4.5M in settlements over deaths tied to doc in murder case
An Ohio hospital system has reached nearly $4.5 million in settlements so far over the deaths of patients who allegedly received excessive painkiller doses ordered by a doctor now charged with murder.
Variety
Fishermen watch as great white shark makes off with bait
Six sport fishermen had some competition as they tried to catch mako sharks for a tournament off the New Jersey shore.
Music
Paul Simon, Alice Quinn honored by Poetry Society of America
Paul Simon doesn't care much for requests, but he might ask you to sing along.