NEW YORK — Fisher-Price is recalling nearly 5 million infant sleepers after more than 30 babies rolled over in them and died since the product was introduced in 2009.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says that anyone who bought any models of the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play sleeper should stop using it right away and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.
The recall covers about 4.7 million of the sleepers, which cost between $40 and $149.
The recall comes a week after the CPSC warned people not to use the sleepers for infants older than three months old, since they are more likely to roll over.
