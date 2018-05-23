Today’s trophy tales

Anthony Baker, Grand Forks, N.D. • 65-inch lake sturgeon • Rainy River

Anthony, above, caught and released this 82-pound lake sturgeon on the Rainy River near the Royal Dutchman Resort in Baudette, Minn., on May 3. Using a catfish rod with a glob of crawlers and half of a sucker minnow, Baker needed 20 minutes to get it in the boat.

Personal best

Brock Poppe.

On his last cast of the day, 10-year old Brock Poppe, of Blaine, fishing with his father and brother, caught this personal-best 29-inch, 10-pound walleye on Sauk Lake. The catch came about eight hours after his previous best, a 25½-inch walleye.

A little fishing before school

Brock Poppe.

While on break from college, Sierra Zielinski, of Mound, and her father went fishing on Lake Minnetonka. She caught this largemouth bass on Harrison Bay.

