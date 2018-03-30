OCEAN CITY, Md. — An appeals court has ruled that the man who won the world's largest billfish tournament in 2016 won't be getting his $2.8 million in winnings.
The U.S. Court of Special Appeals on Wednesday upheld a lower court's decision that tournament rules were violated by Phil Heasley of Naples, Florida, and members of his winning boat the Kallianassa.
Heasley had been suspected of violating a rule that prohibits anglers from dropping lines before 8:30 a.m. The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that Heasley was required to pass a polygraph test following his catch of a 76.5-pound (34.7-kilogram), 6-foot (1.8 meter) white marlin. Heasley failed the test in his second attempt.
The ruling may allow other 2016 winners of the Ocean-City-based tournament to cash in.
