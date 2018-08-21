ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police are looking for a man who dumped fish heads in woods near an elementary school.
The perpetrator won't have to clean up. A grizzly bear took care of that.
The fish dumper, however, faces a $300 fine for discarding garbage that attracts animals.
Alaska families regularly catch dozens of salmon and are urged to properly dispose of fish parts in fast-moving rivers, ocean waters or regular garbage disposal.
The incident occurred July 31 at Ravenwood Elementary School.
A summer school host spotted a man and boy on an all-terrain vehicle with coolers. The host found the fish heads behind the school but they were gone a day later.
The host said a bear seen earlier likely cleaned up the fish.
A school security camera captured the suspect's image.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.