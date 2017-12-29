ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Republican state senator poised to become Minnesota's next lieutenant governor says she'd run again for her Senate seat if she's forced out of office.

Questions surround who will replace Lt. Gov. Tina Smith once she's sworn into the U.S. Senate next week. The constitution says it should be current Senate president Michelle Fischbach, a Republican.

But Fischbach's plan to retain her Senate seat has Democrats promising a lawsuit seeking to force her out of office. That could put control of the Senate up for grabs. Republicans hold a 34-33 majority.

Fischbach told KSTP-TV Thursday she'd run for her Senate seat in a special election if she's removed by court order. She says she'd then resign as Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton's lieutenant governor.