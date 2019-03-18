CINCINNATI — Fidelity National Information Services is buying Worldpay for about $35 billion as financial transactions increasingly move online.

With Worldpay debt included, the companies on Monday put the deal's value at $43 billion.

Worldpay Inc. shareholders will receive 0.9287 FIS shares and $11.00 in cash for Worldpay share.

FIS shareholders will own about 53 percent of the combined company, which will keep the name Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Worldpay shareholders will own approximately 47 percent.

Worldpay processes more than 40 billion transactions a year and supports more than 300 payment types across more than 120 currencies.

The combined company will be based in Jacksonville, Florida, where FIS is headquartered.

The deal, with regulatory and shareholder approval, would likely close in the second half of the year.