ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Dick Wilmarth, who won the first Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in 1973, has died. He was 75.
His daughter, Rebecca Wilmarth, says he died Wednesday after a battle with cancer.
Dick Wilmarth was one of 34 teams in the initial Iditarod from Anchorage to Nome.
He told The Associated Press in 2001 that he put a dog team together a few months before the race, mostly by swapping goods for dogs in Alaska Native villages along the Kuskokwim River. He got five dogs for a snowmobile.
The first Iditarod was a tough go, with hardly any trail markers along the 1,000-mile (1,609 kilometer) route. He finished the race in 20 days, about twice as long as mushers today.
The mine worker and pilot never raced the Iditarod again.
