A second person has now died from when the southern Dakota County home he shared with his wife was leveled in an explosion.

Brian Suilmann, 57, was in critically burned and hospitalized at Regions Hospital in St. Paul immediately after the blast on Feb. 5. He died on Wednesday at the hospital, according to a GoFundMe page started by family.

Calls came into the Sheriff's Office about 6:15 a.m. with people as far away as Hastings and Farmington reporting a loud boom. A cloud of smoke was seen rising over the tree line on the 24700 block of Lewiston Boulevard, just south of the interchange of Hwy. 52 and Hwy. 50 southeast of the Twin Cities.

Deputies arrived to find a house leveled and Suilmann, with severe burns over much of his body, wandering the scene looking for his wife, said Sheriff Tim Leslie.

Terry Snoeyenbos, 56, was died in the explosion. Family said they were high school sweethearts in Ellsworth, Wis., before being married.

Authorities say the couple were the only people inside at the time of the explosion. Investigators have to reveal a cause of the blast.