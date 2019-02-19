MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials say a child has died after developing the flu.
The Department of Health Services says the death occurred in southeastern Wisconsin, but declined to identify the child. Since October, there have been 13 flu-related deaths, but this is the first pediatric case.
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin physician, Lyn Ranta, says the child's death shows how serious influenza can be and how important it is to take measures to protect children. Ranta says it's not too late in the flu season for a vaccination.
