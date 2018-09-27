Above: Individuals pictured (left to right) include Lakota Funds Executive Director Tawney Brunsch, Artspace President Kelley Lindquist, First Peoples Fund Lori Pourier, and Rolling Rez Arts Program Manager Bryan Parker. Photo courtesy of Artspace.

Arts centers and studio buildings abound, but what about an artspace dedicated exclusively to local native artists? Soon there will be one in South Dakota on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The groundbreaking ceremony that occurred earlier this afternoon kicked off the construction process. Artspace estimates that the facility will be open in about a year-and-a-half, or early 2020. It is the first-ever of its kind on the Pine Ridge Reservation, offering Native artists access to more arts resources.

Designed by architect Tammy Eagle Bull (Oglala Lakota) of Encompass Architects, the space will include individual studios, a storefront for the Lakota Federal Credit Union, shared workspaces, a recording and sound studio, a Native art gallery and gift shop, and more. This space further expands on the services provided by Rolling Rez Arts mobile arts and financial literary vehicle, which was also created by Oglala Lakota Artspace LLC.

Artspace Projects, Inc. works with artists and arts organizations across the United States to create artist spaces. They are primarily live/work or mixed-use buildings.

This past May, Artspace opened the Hastings River Lofts buildings in Hastings, Minnesota. In Minnesota, Artspace also has locations in the Franklin Art Center in Brainerd, Washington Studios in Duluth, and Kaddatz Artist Lofts in Fergus Falls.

Below: Rendering of the future Oglala Lakota Artspace LLC.