WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump is going on a three-state tour to promote her "Be Best" initiative.
The White House says Mrs. Trump will travel next week to Oklahoma, Washington and Nevada. This will be her first domestic overnight trip in her official capacity.
Mrs. Trump will visit a school in Tulsa and a technology company near Seattle on Monday. On Tuesday, she will attend an opioids town hall in Las Vegas.
The first lady unveiled her child well-being initiative last year. The program aims to teach children to behave responsibly online and to avoid drugs.
In a statement, Mrs. Trump says she wants to "shine a spotlight" on programs that are helping children.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Senate confirms acting EPA chief for permanent role
The Senate on Thursday confirmed former coal industry lobbyist Andrew Wheeler to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, despite concerns by Democrats and one Republican about regulatory rollbacks he's made in eight months as the agency's acting chief.
National
Minnesota House panel passes another 2nd gun control bill
A Minnesota House committee has passed a proposed "red flag" law that would allow families and police to get court orders to temporarily remove guns from people judged to be an imminent danger to themselves or others.
National
Migrant mom sues over toddler's death after detention
The mother of a migrant toddler who died shortly after being released from the nation's largest family detention center sued the tiny Arizona city on Thursday that for years was paid by the U.S. government to run the facility in name only.
National
Cohen returns to Capitol Hill after slamming Trump as liar
President Donald Trump's former lawyer returned to Capitol Hill on Thursday for hours of closed-door questioning after publicly branding his former boss a racist and a con man who lied about business dealings in Russia and directed him to conceal extramarital relationships.
National
Trump border emergency foes in Senate close on needed votes
Senate opponents of President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border moved within a hair Thursday of having enough votes to prevail, and one Republican suggested he could face a rejection by the GOP-led chamber if he doesn't change course.