BETHESDA, Md. — Melania Trump is doing Valentine's Day arts and crafts with pediatric patients.
Mrs. Trump helped children make candy boxes, snow globes and other arts and crafts during a visit Thursday to The Children's Inn on the campus of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. She also gave each child a White House valentine.
The Children's Inn is a private, nonprofit residence for children and families participating in pediatric research at NIH.
The first lady was at the inn on Valentine's Day last year when she was informed by her staff of a shooting at a south Florida high school that killed 17 people.
Mrs. Trump is focusing her work as first lady on the well-being of children.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Mixed finish for US stock indexes over weak retail sales
U.S. stock indexes clawed most of the way back from an early slide Thursday to finish mostly lower, ending a four-day winning streak for the…
National
Medicare ambulance rides may no longer end up at ER
Medicare wants to change how it pays for emergency ambulance services to give seniors more options besides going to a hospital emergency department, officials said Thursday.
National
The Latest: Aides say Trump could use $21B in military funds
The Latest on Congress' border security measure and President Donald Trump (all times local):
National
The Latest: Kansas Senate condemns New York abortion law
The Latest on the Kansas Legislature's move to condemn New York's new law protecting abortion rights (all times local):
National
AG asks governor for more crime lab analysts in budget
Wisconsin's attorney general has asked Gov. Tony Evers to include money to hire more crime lab analysts and boost their salaries in his executive budget in the wake of a scathing report on delays in testing evidence.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.