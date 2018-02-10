A spokeswoman for the first lady says multiple reports that Melania Trump had a ceremony to rid the White House of demons before moving in is false.

Stephanie Grisham said the reports that were shared widely on social media are "not true in any way."

The stories originate from a broadcast with Indiana pastor and radio host Paul Begley, who said that Mrs. Trump said at her husband's presidential inauguration that she would not move in to the White House until the residence was exorcised.

____

This is part of The Associated Press' ongoing effort to fact-check misinformation that is shared widely online, including work with Facebook to identify and reduce the circulation of false stories on the platform.