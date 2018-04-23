WASHINGTON — Melania Trump is serving rack of lamb and nectarine tart at Tuesday's White House state dinner for President Emmanuel Macron of France.
It's the first state dinner of President Donald Trump's administration.
The first lady also chose the Washington National Opera to entertain the approximately 150 guests after dinner.
Mrs. Trump's office on Monday released details of the affair being planned to dazzle Macron and his wife, Brigitte. House Speaker Paul Ryan, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards are among those who have said they are attending.
The first lady has saved a few choice details for the last minute. They include the full guest list and what she's wearing.
