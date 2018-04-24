WASHINGTON — Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron ditched the White House Tuesday for a visit with the works of Paul Cezanne.

The first ladies of the United States and France headed across town to the National Gallery of Art's exhibit of about 60 portraits by the French post-impressionist painter. They paused near by a portrait of Cézanne's father reading a newspaper in a chair. Mary Morton, the museum's curator of French paintings, explained that the painter had a difficult relationship with his father, who was a banker and wanted the artist to become a lawyer. The painting is from the Mellon family collection.

The two first ladies, both in stilettos and Mrs. Trump in a wide-brimmed white hat, then strolled through the building's Rotunda past a statue of Mercury.

At least in front of the cameras, Mrs. Macron did much of the chatting with the curators. Cezanne is one of France's most celebrated artists. He is known for capturing a moment in time in his works and is regarded as a major influence on other painters, such as Pablo Picasso.

"Merci," Mrs. Macron said, as she and Mrs. Trump rounded a fountain in an interior courtyard. Asked later whether she was enjoying her time in Washington, she nodded and said in English, "Thank you."

It was the second day of French President Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron's visit to Washington. Later Tuesday, the Trumps are hosting the couple at the administration's first state dinner.