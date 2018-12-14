It's the real thing -- not a simulation, according to iFly. But it's indoors and flyers don't have to worry about their chute not opening.

iFly will open Minnesota's first indoor skydiving center on Dec. 22 near Ridgedale. There's no plane but flyers experience wind speeds of 150 miles per hour and freefalls from 12,000 feet while floating on a cushion of air. On its website the company describes it as "where the dream of flight becomes a reality. Become a part of something bigger than yourself. You’ll fall in love with the sensation & the freedom that comes with floating on air and when you do, there’s a new & exciting sport of indoor bodyflight to become involved in."

The iFly Vertical Wind Tunnel is opening the first center in the Midwest since Chicago. Flights include an instructor's demonstration, orientation training, a 12-ft. wide wind tunnel, and brightly colored flight suits. It has locations in more than 15 states and several international cities.

Prices range from $70 to $300 based on the number of flights and participants. From check-in to check-out, the experience lasts about 90 minutes to two hours. Flyers can be as young as 8, but no one can escape signing a flight waiver.

With iFly Ridgedale joins other malls adding entertainment options to keep shoppers around longer. Earlier this week, Rosedale announced it is adding an aquarium next year.

The 5,000 square ft. facility is located at 12515 Wayzata Blvd. suite 15, in Minnetonka, near Macy's on the northwest corner of the Ridgedale parking lot. For more information, go to the website or call 612-444-4359.

(Photos courtesy of iFly)