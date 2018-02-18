DALLAS — The first baby hippopotamus born at a new Dallas Zoo exhibit has died.
The Dallas Morning News reports that zoo officials said a female hippo gave birth early Saturday to her first calf, but she did not help the newborn to the surface of the pool soon enough.
Dallas Zoo vice president of animal operations and welfare Harrison Edell said in a statement that "there was no safe way" for staff to assist the calf.
The official cause of death is pending.
Boipelo and her mate Adhama were highly celebrated additions to the zoo when they moved to Dallas in March and into the new $14 million Simmons Hippo Outpost exhibit. Before that, the zoo had not had a hippo since 2001, when its last one died.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Man hears on scanner about fatal crash; it was his wife, a Mpls. 911 dispatcher going to work
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Man hears on scanner about fatal crash; it was his wife, a Mpls. 911 dispatcher going to work
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
Rippon changes mind and won't accept NBC job
Highlights from media coverage of the Pyeongchang Olympics:
National
Survivors of deadly school shooting lash out at Trump
Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida focused their anger Sunday at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive.
Variety
4 survivors of Grand Canyon helicopter crash still critical
Authorities say four people who survived when a sightseeing helicopter crashed at the Grand Canyon earlier this month are still hospitalized in critical condition.
Stage & Arts
Inspired by Jon Stewart, Minneapolis comedy show satirizes state politics and news
This live monthly comedy production aspires to be the state's version of "The Daily Show."
Celebrities
Danica done: Patrick wrecks in final race of NASCAR career
Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers brought a dose of A-list attraction to a pit road scene that was more fitting for a red carpet. The starry-eyed sweethearts were mobbed by fans and media clicking away for a snapshot of some PDA that would surely spawn headlines. Then the moment came: Rodgers, a full foot taller than his new girlfriend, put his hands on Patrick's shoulders and leaned in for a good-luck kiss.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.