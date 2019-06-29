MEXICO CITY — The first hurricane of the Eastern Pacific season has weakened into a remnant low pressure system far off the coast of Mexico.
Alvin's maximum sustained winds hit nearly 75 mph (120 kph) Thursday evening, but the U.S. National Hurricane Center says winds were down to 30 mph (45 kph) Saturday morning, when it was centered about 695 miles (1,120 kilometers) west of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.
It's expected to dissipate Saturday night or Sunday.
Meanwhile, a new tropical depression appears likely to form in the next few days off the southern coast of Mexico, though it doesn't appear to be any threat to land.
