– Douglas County, Wisconsin, has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, authorities there said Friday, making the virus a known threat in the Duluth metro area for the first time.

The case is likely associated with travel, and the infected person is “isolated at home and doing well,” Douglas County Public Health said.

“It is important that Douglas County residents do not panic but continue to follow recommendations to protect themselves, others, and slow the spread of COVID-19,” the county’s health officer, Kathy Ronchi, said in a statement. “I am confident in our community’s ability to support each other in the difficult days ahead.”

The county, home to about 43,000 people, is reaching out to those who may have had close contact with the patient.

Wisconsin has reported 155 positive cases to date and two deaths.

Though confirmed cases have been slow to show up in the area due to limited testing, hospital officials this week said Duluth-area residents should “think that any one of you could have COVID-19” and act accordingly with social distancing, hand-washing and other precautions.