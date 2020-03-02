First 50F Of 2020 At MSP

Sunday marked the first 50F of 2020 in the Twin Cities. It's the first 50F degree high at MSP since October 26th - 127 days ago! That means this is also the warmest we've been so far this year - the previous had been 46F back on Groundhogs Day. If you use the entire record for MSP, the average first 50F degree high occurs on March 9th. Doing a 30-year climatology from 1981-2010, that average moves up to March 3rd, and then to March 2nd if you use the past 30-years (1990-2019).

_______________________________________________

February Recap

Even with the cold stretch of weather that we had in the month of February, the average temperature ended up being 21.1F, +0.3F degrees above average. Precipitation and snowfall did end up slightly below average.

New snow was a lot harder to find across portions of central Minnesota in February, with Brainerd not even picking up an inch. The only climate location in the state that saw above-average snow was Rochester, where 14.7" of snow fell.

_______________________________________________

Spring Flood Outlook

Local National Weather Service offices updated their Spring Flood Outlooks last Thursday, and everything still points to the threat of river flooding over the next several weeks. According to the forecasts, there is a greater than 75% probability of major flooding along portions of the Minnesota, Mississippi, and Red Rivers over the next three months, indicated by the purple squares. You can check out the local forecasts via the Twin Cities , Duluth , Grand Forks , Sioux Falls , and La Crosse National Weather Service offices.

_______________________________________________

Cooler Monday - Highs Reach 50F Next Weekend

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Spring certainly came in like a lamb Sunday with highs above average statewide. Of course, as we head into spring, melting snow due to warmer weather will contribute to the threat of river flooding. According to the National Weather Service, there is a greater than 75% probability of major flooding along portions of the Minnesota, Mississippi, and Red Rivers. Our rate of snowmelt, as well as additional spring precipitation, will continue to play a factor in the flooding potential over the next several weeks.

March will continue to be lamb-like through much of the first week of the month, with just a slight chance of a few snowflakes or sprinkles Tuesday morning and again late Tuesday night in the Twin Cities. Slightly better precipitation chances exist across northern Minnesota through the middle of the week, but no major accumulation is expected.

Highs will be around average today but climb back into the 40s for the rest of the workweek. As we head toward next weekend, highs will warm into the 50s.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Clouds early. PM sun. Wake up 25. High 36. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: AM sprinkle or flurry? Sun/cloud mix. Wake up 27. High 41. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Early AM snowflake. Mainly sunny. Wake up 28. High 45. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY: Windy. Some passing clouds. Wake up 34. High 44. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice Friday. Wake up 26. High 42. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 3-8 mph.

SATURDAY: A few more clouds. Wake up 28. High 50. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken, but still dry. Wake up 37. High 53. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

March 2nd

1913: A record low of 24 degrees below zero is set at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

March 2nd

Average High: 35F (Record: 54F set in 1923)

Average Low: 19F (Record: -17F set in 1913)

Average Precipitation: 0.05" (Record: 0.58" set in 1951)

Average Snowfall: 0.4" (Record: 7.1" set in 1951)

Record Snow Depth: 22" in 1967

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

March 2nd

Sunrise: 6:48 AM

Sunset: 6:02 PM

*Length Of Day: 11 hours, 14 minutes and 34 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~3 minutes and 6 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 11.5 Hours Of Daylight? March 7th (11 hours, 30 minutes, and 11 seconds)

*Sunrise/Sunset Next Saturday: 6:39 AM/6:09 PM

*Sunrise/Sunset Next Sunday (After DST Begins): 7:37 AM/7:10 PM

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sun across the state, with a few snow showers possible as we head into the overnight hours up toward Roseau. Highs will be in the 30s for the most part.

These highs will be right around average across central Minnesota, but slightly below average toward Mankato and Rochester. In northwestern Minnesota, they'll be up to 6F degrees above average. The average high in the Twin Cities for March 2nd is 35F.

As we look at the Twin Cities, we will start off the day with a few clouds but mainly sunny skies are expected by the afternoon. Temperatures will start off in the mid-20s, climbing to highs in the mid-30s.

Monday will be the cool day of the week, with highs climbing into the 40s for the rest of the workweek which will be about 5-10F degrees above average

It looks like we could be even warmer next weekend, with highs right around 50F on Saturday and (not shown) potentially climbing into the mid-50s on Sunday. Some models are indicating the potential that highs could climb to near 60F to end next weekend, but that is dependent on the snowpack across the region as well as potential cloud cover.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, a cold front stretching from the Great Lakes to the Southern Plains will help to spark off showers and storms all the way into the Southeast. A warm front associated with that system will also produce some snow across portions of New England. An area of low pressure in the Desert Southwest will produce some rain and snow. Scattered areas of rain and snow are also expected from the Pacific Northwest to the Northern Plains.

Through Tuesday, the heaviest rain will fall across portions of the Deep South, where rainfall tallies of 1-3" will be possible. In the western mountains, several inches of snow will fall. Some of the heaviest will fall in the Cascades where up to 30" is expected.

However, additional rain is likely through at least Thursday across the Deep South, and current guidance shows the potential that some areas from Alabama to Georgia could see at least 4-6" of rain by the time the workweek is over.

Of course, the Deep South is a region that does not really need any more rain at the moment. Areas from Jackson to Atlanta are at least 9-14" above average so far for the year, and river flooding continues to be a major concern across the region.

_______________________________________________

Airborne Nitrogen Dioxide Plummets Over China



Image: NASA Earth Observatory, using modified Copernicus Sentinel 5P data processed by the European Space Agency.

More from NASA Earth Observatory: "NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) pollution monitoring satellites have detected significant decreases in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) over China. There is evidence that the change is at least partly related to the economic slowdown following the outbreak of coronavirus. ... According to NASA scientists, the reduction in NO2 pollution was first apparent near Wuhan, but eventually spread across the country. Millions of people have been quarantined in one of the largest such actions in human history. As of February 28, 2020, the virus had been detected in at least 56 countries."

U.S. Farmers and Shippers Face Huge Losses From Flooding Again

More from Bloomberg News: "For the second year in a row, much of the U.S. is primed to suffer multi-billion dollar flood losses, with farmers already steeling themselves for planting delays. Relentless storms that have marched across the Midwest and into the South this winter have already filled rivers to the brim and are threatening to make farm fields too soggy to plant as spring arrives. And there isn’t much to suggest an easing ahead. Heavy rains forecast through next week could push waterways higher where the Mississippi and Ohio meet in Illinois, and into northern Mississippi and Arkansas."

Climate change is threatening winter sports' very existence

More from CNN: "A warming planet has major ramifications on winter snowpack across the globe, including a long-term drying trend for many. That's a concern for winter sports enthusiasts and communities that depend on snow throughout the year. Not many understand this better than the climate advocacy group known as Protect Our Winters (POW). The group is an organization of professional athletes and like-minded individuals fighting for policy to protect winter sports and mountain communities. "Increased temperatures are melting away both my sport and my livelihood," professional ski mountaineer and POW representative Caroline Gliech told the US Senate late last year."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Monday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser