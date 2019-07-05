WAUKESHA, Wis. — A malfunction during a 4th of July show left a group of fireworks technicians injured.
WITI-TV reports that three employees of Spielbauer Fireworks were hurt during the show in Waukesha. The television station reports that about halfway through the show a shell unintentionally detonated on the ground in its launching vessel. The explosion caused several other surrounding shells to detonate.
The three workers suffered minor injuries. Firefighters treated them on the scene and all three refused to go to the hospital.
No one else was hurt. The show resumed after a 15-minute delay.
