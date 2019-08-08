Considered a boreal (northern) plant, fireweed is circumpolar. It grows in Asia, Europe and North America, mainly in the north but also south into the temperate zone. An attractive summer wildflower that grows 4 feet or taller, fireweed also is one of the first plants to grow after a forest fire. But it doesn’t need a wildfire, and can grow as a pioneer plant.

Fireweed is a well-known perennial that is widespread in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. Soon after the eruption of Mount St. Helens in Washington state, the resulting ash-covered ground was colonized heavily by fireweed, whose seeds are wind-dispersed allowing them to travel.

I learned in botony class years ago that fireweed was considered to be one of the “55 mph plants” — all one needed was a quick glimpse while on a road trip to spot and identify this tall native wildflower blooming on the highway’s edge. It blooms in July and August. The fragrant rose-purple flowers open individually from the bottom of the spike up, taking several weeks to reach the top. There’s an old saying: “When fireweed blooms to the top, summer is over.”