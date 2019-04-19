RAYTOWN, Mo. — Firefighters in the Kansas City area came to the rescue when a fisherman's electric wheelchair got stuck in the mud.
The Raytown Fire District tweeted a video on Friday showing three firefighters pushing the man seven blocks to his home. A fourth firefighter drove a pumper truck behind the crew to protect them from passing vehicles.
Deputy Chief Mike Hunley tells The Kansas City Star that helping people is "what we do for a living."
Hunley says the fisherman had decided to go to a pond in his neighborhood. Everything went fine until he got off the concrete path and got stuck in the soft ground. Bystanders tried to help before calling the fire department.
