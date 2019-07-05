THORNWOOD, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters in suburban New York have rescued a dog who was 13 feet inside a drain pipe.
The Journal News reports that it took three and a half hours for members of the Thornwood Fire Department to rescue a dog named Rex from a storm-drain pipe early Friday.
Fire Chief Frank Kolodzinski says one or two of the department's skinnier firefighters tried to get close to Rex but space inside the 19-inch pipe was too tight.
Kolodzinski says firefighters devised "a contraption" to coax the dog up to where they could lift him out.
Kolodzinski says the dog was reunited with his owners and appears to be in good shape.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Utah police say body of slain college student recovered
Utah police say the body of a slain college student has been recovered.
TV & Media
Texas police identify ice cream licker as juvenile girl
Police in East Texas say a teenager from San Antonio is suspected of taking a tub of ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top to lick the ice cream and then returning it to the freezer.
National
Indiana city headed by Buttigieg weighs more police cameras
The Indiana city where Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is mayor is considering buying additional body cameras for its police officers, although it's unclear if the proposal was spurred by a white police officer's recent fatal shooting of a black man.
Variety
Group grants $1.6M for places that are part of black history
More than $1.6 million in grants are going to 22 sites and organizations to help preserve black history.
National
Trump weighs executive order to add census citizenship query
President Donald Trump said Friday he is "very seriously" considering an executive order to try to force the inclusion of a citizenship question as part of the 2020 Census.